GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Punjab police arrest two cyber criminals for duping Vardhman Group chairman S.P. Oswal of ₹7 crore 

The fraudsters cheated the Vardhman Group owner Mr. Oswal by getting ₹7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist

Updated - September 30, 2024 01:27 pm IST - Ludhiana

PTI
Vardhman Group owner S.P. Oswal. Photo: www.vardhman.com

Vardhman Group owner S.P. Oswal. Photo: www.vardhman.com

Punjab Police on Sunday (September 29, 2024) busted a gang of inter-State cyber fraudsters who duped noted industrialist Shri Paul Oswal of ₹7 crore.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said two cyber criminals have been arrested and ₹5.25 crore have been recovered from them.

Seven other members of this gang have been identified and efforts were on to nab them, he said, adding that all the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal.

The fraudsters cheated the owner of Vardhman Group Mr. Oswal by getting ₹7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist.

How to file a cyber crime complaint online

One of them introduced himself as a CBI officer and showed the industrialist a fake arrest warrant and threatened him with digital arrest, police said.

The cyber cell of the police registered the case on the complaint of Mr. Oswal and said it solved the case within 48 hours.

The accused have been identified as Atanoo Choudhary and Anand Kumar Choudhary (both residents of Guwahati in Assam), the police said.

Also Read: Centre to train 5,000 cybercommandos in next five years: Shah

It was the second such incident which came to light within a week. Earlier, a local industrialist was duped of ₹1.01 crore by some fraudsters.

Rajnish Ahuja was also duped after the fraudsters threatened him with an arrest warrant after claiming that extortion amount was transferred to his bank account.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Punjab / crime / crime, law and justice / India / police / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.