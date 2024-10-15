ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab gram panchayats elections: Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing polling

Updated - October 15, 2024 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court order came amid the polling for gram panchayats in Punjab on October 15 amid tight security arrangements.

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Women wait to cast their votes for the gram panchayat elections, in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, Tuesday, October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) refused to pass an interim order to stay a Punjab and Haryana High Court decision giving the go-ahead to panchayat elections in the State of Punjab.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it would not be proper for the court to interfere with the election once the polling has started.

Polling started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (October 14, 2024) morning.

“If we intervene now, chaos will ensue,” Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed lawyers who made an urgent oral mentioning to stay the High Court order.

The advocates said the High Court order was “unusual”.

Chief Justice intervened said “we are in an unusual democracy in which elections are of paramount importance... It would not be proper at all for the court to interfere when the polling has already started”.

