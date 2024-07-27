Punjab Governor Purohit says CM Mann should not be upset over his work to safeguard State’s interests

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Governor Banwarilal Purohit to refrain from raising trivial issues, Mr. Purohit on Friday said he would continue to work transparently to safeguard Punjab’s interests and there’s no reason for the Chief Minister to be upset.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, Mr. Purohit and Mr. Mann have been at loggerheads surrounding different issues and their tiff had been on public display on several occasions. On Thursday, Mr. Mann asked the Governor to refrain from creating an atmosphere of conflict, given the Constitutional nature of his post. He was speaking in Jalandhar about the Governor’s recent tours to the six border districts of Pathankot, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran.

Also, Mr. Mann stated that the decisions regarding the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities should be made by elected representatives, not selected ones. He was reacting after President Droupadi Murmu had refused to clear a Punjab government Bill seeking the removal of the Governor as the Chancellor of State universities.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Mr. Purohit, addressing a press conference here, said there is no reason that a Governor should be a problem for anyone, but if there’s any work that was not done, he will ensure it’s done. “How can I let down Punjab in such a situation, it’s my responsibility. For example, I am the Chancellor of all the government universities in Punjab, but it appears the Punjab Chief Minister doesn’t like it, because I don’t work on any recommendations. I work transparently. Isn’t it my responsibility to see that proper work is taking place in the universities? I work on merit,” he said.

Mr. Purohit said that following his regular visits to the border districts of the State, coordination between the police force and Central agencies has improved, which will help in their efforts to rein in smuggling of drugs and weapons from Pakistan. the Governor said he will continue his visits even if the Chief Minister doesn’t like it. “Why the Chief Minister needs to be scared of me? Why should the Governor be a problem for anybody?” Mr. Purohit quipped.