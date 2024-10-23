Punjab FM accuses Centre of ‘deliberately’ delaying grain procurement

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Government at the Centre of a “step motherly” attitude towards Punjab amid tardy procurement of paddy in the ongoing Kharif (summer) marketing season.

Mr. Cheema criticised the Central Government for its failure to lift paddy purchased from Punjab, calling it an unfair tactic against farmers. “The Aam Aadmi Party stands firmly with Punjab’s farmers. We will not allow any harm to come to any section of our society,” he said. He said the central government appears to be intent on undermining Punjab and its agricultural sector.

“Punjab produces around 12 tons of rice per hectare, unmatched globally,” he said. “Despite occupying just 1.53% of the country’s land area, Punjab contributes approximately 22% of the rice and 40% of the wheat produced in India,” he said.

FCI playing truant

AAP leaders allege that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is deliberately not emptying godowns, leading to tardy lifting of grain.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and ensure smooth procurement in the State.

Mr. Mann, during a telephonic conversation with Mr. Shah, apprised him about the hiccups in procurement. He informed the Union Home Minister that issues like transportation cost, shortage of storage, and the quality of hybrid varieties are jeopardising procurement.

Mr. Mann said that this year 185 lakh metric tons of paddy are expected, adding that the State Government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth procurement of grain. However, the Chief Minister said that because of issues like storage space, and transportation the process of lifting is a little slow.

Mr. Mann added that due to late milling during the last marketing season, 120 lakh metric tons of storage space have not been released. “The Centre should immediately set the wheels in motion to free this space so that further milling can start,” he said.

