Punjab doctors to go on strike from September 9, OPD services to be suspended

Government doctors in Punjab on Sunday (September 8, 2024) said they will suspend outpatient department (OPD) services across the State from Monday (September 9, 2024) for three days to press for their demands, including that of assured career progression.

The protest, being held under the banner of Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, will affect OPD services for three hours daily until Wednesday in district and and sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres, the union said.

The union emphasised that the safety measures promised by the health minister are yet to be implemented on the ground.

Additionally, no formal notification regarding timely promotions, a key demand in the ongoing protests, has been issued by the government despite repeated meetings, it added.

PCMS Association president Dr Akhil Sarin said the union had earlier announced suspension of medical services for an indefinite period from September 9.

"Instead of a complete indefinite shutdown, we will now suspend outpatient department services from 8 am to 11 am for the next three days," said Dr. Sarin.

Emergency medical services will continue, he added.

Sarin said the change in the call for the protest came in response to an appeal made by the health minister and an invitation for a meeting on Wednesday with the finance minister, who heads the cabinet sub-committee.

He said the protest is being scaled down to prioritise the well-being of patients and in public interest.

The PCMS Association warned if the government continues with its "lax attitude", it will become increasingly difficult for the doctors to trust any assurances.

The doctors made it clear that the protest will not end without their legitimate demands being met.

Senior members of the doctors' association questioned whether the government was intentionally trying to dismantle the public healthcare system by stalling promotions.

They expressed concern that talented and experienced doctors might leave government service.

They also pointed out that neighbouring states such as Delhi and Haryana are granting the assured career progression (ACP) to their doctors, and asked if Punjab's doctors are expected to move to those States for better opportunities.

The PCMS further warned that if no significant outcome emerges from the September 11 meeting and the promotion-related notification is not issued, a complete strike will be started from September 12.

The assured career progression (ACP) scheme is a programme that provides financial benefits and higher pay scales to government employees.