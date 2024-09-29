Punjab CM Mann discharged from Mohali’s Fortis Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, was discharged from Mohali’s Fortis Hospital on Sunday (September 29, 2024), said sources.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains met Mr. Mann in the hospital to inquire about his health. Congress MLA Pargat Singh also met the Chief Minister in the hospital.

“Meanwhile, the CM has called a meeting to review paddy procurement arrangements on Sunday (September 29, 2024) evening,” said sources. “The meeting will be held at his official residence at 5 p.m.,” they added.

The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali, late Wednesday (September 25, 2024) night for a routine check-up.

Mr. Mann was on Saturday (September 28, 2024) diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with the doctors saying his vitals were “completely stable”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals. Humans become infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment.

The bacteria enters the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

In the health bulletin issued on Saturday (September 28, 2024), Fortis Hospital’s Director and Head of Department of Cardiology Dr. R.K. Jaswal had said the Chief Minister had shown signs of significant improvement in his clinical parameters.

He also responded well to the treatment for increase in pulmonary artery pressure, the health bulletin had said.

Mr. Jaswal said on Friday (September 27, 2024) that due to an increase in pressure in the Chief Minister’s pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure.

Some heart-related tests had also been conducted, he added.

