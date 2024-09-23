Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reshuffles Cabinet, Congress mocks AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reshuffled his Cabinet on September 23 (Monday) after dropping four Ministers and inducting five new faces into the State Cabinet, even as the Congress party mocked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The five newly-inducted Cabinet Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

The new Ministers who took oath are Hardeep Singh Mundian (MLA Sahnewal), Barinder Kumar Goel (MLA Lehra), Tarunpreet Singh Sond (MLA Khanna), Dr. Ravjot Singh (MLA Sham Chaurasi) and Mohinder Bhagat (Jalandhar West). Its the fourth time the Cabinet has been reshuffled in the past two-and-a-half years after the AAP came to power.

The Ministers who have been dropped from the Cabinet include Balkaur Singh, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Maan.

In Punjab, there are 16 Ministers in the State Cabinet now, including the Chief Minister. There are a total of 18 berths in the Cabinet.

Expressing concern over what he termed as “governance crises” under the AAP regime, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said, “The AAP government needs to change the engine of the train. The continuous shuffling of Ministers is akin to changing the coaches of a derailed train. What Punjab needs is a change of engine — Bhagwant Mann’s leadership is not delivering. His hold on the Home Department has proven disastrous, with law and order spiraling out of control.”

Mr. Bajwa said the AAP government has failed on every front, with no Minister or MLA living up to the promises made during the election. “Whether it is education, healthcare, infrastructure, or public safety, AAP has let down the people of Punjab across the board. The reshuffling of Ministers is merely a cosmetic change when the core issue lies in the leadership’s incapacity to govern effectively,” he said.

