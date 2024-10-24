Punjab bypolls: BJP's Manpreet Badal, AAP's Ishank Chabbewal file nomination papers

The BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal and AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal filed their nominations on Thursday (October 24, 2024) for the November 13 bypolls in Punjab.

Bypolls will be held in the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala Assembly segments. The seats fell vacant after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha.

BJP candidate Mr. Badal filed his nomination from the Gidderbaha segment. He was accompanied by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and senior party leader Avinash Rai Khanna.

Mr. Badal was elected to the Assembly from Gidderbaha on a Shiromani Akali Dal ticket in 1995, 1997, 2002 and 2007.

He won the Bathinda Urban seat in the 2017 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket. However, he lost the seat in the 2022 elections.

Mr. Badal joined the BJP in January 2023.

The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Ludhiana seat.

AAP candidate Ishank Chabbewal filed his nomination from the Chabbewal segment.

He was accompanied by his father and AAP's Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Punjab Cabinet minister Ravjot Singh, and other leaders.

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

The votes will be counted on November 23. The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the papers will be scrutinised on October 28. The last date to withdraw candidatures is October 30.