Punjab BJP rejects reports of Sunil Jakhar quitting as state unit chief

Sunil Jakhar had joined the BJP in May 2022, three months after the Congress lost the Punjab assembly poll

Published - September 27, 2024 12:25 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar | Photo Credit: ANI

The Punjab BJP on Friday (September 27, 2024) asserted that Sunil Jakhar was leading the party in the state, dismissing as "totally baseless" speculation that he had resigned from his post.

Though the 70-year-old Mr. Jakhar himself was not responding to calls, his close aide Sanjeev Trikha told media that there was nothing like this.

A media report had claimed that Mr. Jakhar has quit as the Punjab unit chief.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin dismissed it as "totally baseless and false".

He said Mr. Jakhar is leading the party's state unit.

BJP’s rise in vote share indicates bigger role for party in Punjab, claims Sunil Jakhar

On Mr.Jakhar staying away from Thursday's (September 27, 2024) meeting of the party's membership drive, Mr. Sarin said it was not important for the state unit chief to be present in every meeting.

Referring to reports of his resignation as the Punjab BJP chief, Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said on X, "Mr @sunilkjakhar, All the best, where next ?"

Mr. Jakhar was appointed as the Punjab BJP chief in July 2023, succeeding BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma. He had joined the BJP in May 2022, three months after the Congress lost the Punjab assembly poll.

A former Congressman, Mr. Jakhar served as MLA thrice from the Abohar assembly constituency and also as Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur.

Mr. Jakhar also served as Punjab Congress chief and as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly during 2012-2016.

He is the son of former union minister and Lok Sabha Speaker late Balram Jakhar.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:25 pm IST

