Punjab Assembly passes Bill to control spread of illegal colonies

The Punjab State Assembly on Tuesday (September 3, 3034) passed the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2024, to control the spread of illegal colonies in the State.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the amendment aims to ensure control over illegal colonies besides providing relief to small plotholders. “It will serve as a major reprieve for the common man as this amendment aims to overcome problems faced by the public in registration of their plots and check the development of unauthorised colonies. The amendment stipulates penalties and punishment for offenders. He added that it was a historic decision aimed at the wellbeing of the common man,” he said in the House, winding up the discussion.

Hitting out at previous governments, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, he said that successive governments had regularised illegal colonies three times even though every time regularisation included a clause that there would be no further amnesty. Mr. Mann said that illegal colonies had mushroomed during previous governments as earlier administrations had patronised squatters.

During zero-hour, the leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, of the Congress sought the creation of a committee of the Punjab Assembly similar to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the involvement of police officers in an interview gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gave while he was in custody.