ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab AAP leader shot at; party blames Akali Dal member

Published - October 06, 2024 02:14 pm IST - Chandigarh

Mandeep Singh Brar sustained a bullet injury in his chest in the incident

PTI

AAP MLA from Jalalabad, Jagdeep Kamboj, alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann allegedly fired at Mandeep Singh Brar. Representational file image.

A local Aam Aadmi Party leader was shot at in Punjab's Fazilka district with the ruling party and MLA Jagdeep Kamboj accusing a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal of opening the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place following an altercation between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mandeep Singh Brar and some Akali workers outside the office of block development and panchayat officer in Fazilka's Jalalabad on Saturday, police said.

Mr. Brar sustained a bullet injury in his chest in the incident. He is the candidate for the post of sarpanch from Muhammad Wala village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Brar was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jalalabad but later shifted to Ludhiana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AAP MLA from Jalalabad, Jagdeep Kamboj, alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann allegedly fired at Mr. Brar. Mr. Mann is the son of former MP Zora Singh Mann.

Mr. Brar's condition is stable, he said.

Meanwhile, the police said that strict action would be taken in the matter.

The elections to gram panchayats in the state will take place on October 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US