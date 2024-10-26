GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now’: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on today’s agitation

Questioning the government’s action against stubble burning, Rakesh Tikait said the government should tell the farmers, what should they do about stubble

Published - October 26, 2024 08:45 am IST - Shamli

ANI
Rakesh Tikait. File

Rakesh Tikait. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

After Punjab farmers announced a one-day protest today, farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait said that the protest has been declared by the farmers in Punjab only.

Questioning the government’s action against stubble burning, Mr. Tikait said the government should tell the farmers, what should they do about stubble (Parali).

Police take farmers on protest march to Linganamakki dam into custody

Mr. Tikait said, “The government is taking action (on farmers) if stubble is burnt and in Haryana if any farmer who burns stubble his or her produce will not be sold (at mandis) for two years. Tell me about the technology by which wheat can be grown without burning stubble. The government should tell what should a farmer do about stubble. Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now.”

Meanwhile, as per reports, the farmers will resort to a road blockade at a few places in Punjab for an indefinite period from October 26 to protest against the “tardy” paddy procurement and other issues.

Chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, Surjeet Singh Phul spoke to ANI and said, “On October 26, both forums will do a road blockade at 4 points. We will begin the protest at 1 pm and sit on the streets.”

Mr. Phul said the “chakka jam” for an indefinite period will be held at one place each in Sangrur and Moga districts and at Phagwara and Batala.

Earlier on October 22, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the Central Government to assist with paddy procurement, aiming to clear the state’s mandis and facilitate wheat production for the upcoming harvest season.

“I have spoken to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to find a solution to the problem of rice millers as soon as possible because all the demands are related to the central government,” Mr. Mann said.

Annoyed over tardy paddy lifting, farmers block roads in Punjab

Mr. Mann expressed that the state government has addressed nearly all the millers’ demands regarding Punjab.

Mr. Mann earlier outlined several demands to the Centre including that the procurement rate for dry harvest be adjusted from 0.5 to one per cent.

Recently, a critical meeting on paddy procurement in Punjab took place in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Mr. Mann.

The meeting aimed to address key issues and strategies for efficient food grain procurement in Punjab. (ANI)

Published - October 26, 2024 08:45 am IST

