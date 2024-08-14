GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pakistan fighting proxy war by sending drugs, weapons to India: Punjab Governor

Security forces have conducted joint operations in the six border districts of Punjab, which have been successful in countering the supply of drugs through drones, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said in Independence Day message

Published - August 14, 2024 06:06 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) said Punjab, which shares an International Border with Pakistan, has been facing challenges from the neighbouring country, which is fighting “a proxy war” by sending drugs and weapons to “create disturbance” in India.

“Now, as Pakistan does not have the courage to fight the direct battle with India, it’s fighting a proxy war by the way of sending drugs and weapons by various means to create disturbance in the country. We need to be aware of such acts of the enemy and fight collectively against such plans of the enemy,” Mr. Kataria said in his Independence Day message.

Special attention was required to check the social evil of drug addiction, especially among the youth, he added.

The Centre and the Punjab government have commenced joint operations to counter anti-national activities from across the border, he said. “The Central and State security forces have conducted joint operations in the six border districts of Punjab, which have been very successful in countering the supply of drugs through drones. About 3,000 AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled cameras are being installed to keep an eye on anti-national activities in the border area. Government of India is now equipping the whole border with anti-drone technology to counter the supply of drugs and weapons through drones in the border areas,” the Governor said.

He said that village-level defence committees had also been formed in all border districts of Punjab, which were collectively working to inform the police and defence forces about anti-social and anti-national activities in the border districts.

