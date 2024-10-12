Pakistan drone intercepted, heroin and empty pistol magazine recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur

A packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine were recovered after the BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone, said an official on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

The Border Security Force troops activated "technical counter measures" to neutralise the drone after intercepting it in the border area along the India-Pakistan border on Friday (October 11, 2024), said the official.

After a search operation was launched, the BSF personnel recovered the drone and also found one packet of heroin and an empty pistol magazine near village Raja Rai.

