NRI shot at inside Amritsar home; five arrested 

An NRI was shot at by two people, allegedly connected to his ex in-laws, in front of his family at his home in Daburji village on the outskirts of the city here on Saturday (August 24, 2024), police said.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, officials said on Sunday. The family of the NRI, who has been identified as Sukhchain Singh, alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack. The five persons arrested today include the father of Mr. Singh's first wife. Efforts are being made to nab the two criminals who shot at him.

Police also said that a case has been registered against five relatives of his former wife, who had committed suicide around two years ago, said police.

According to Additional DCP Harpal Singh, the assailants arrived on a bike and entered Sukhchain Singh’s home around 7 a.m. on Saturday under the pretence of enquiring about the registration papers of his luxury car.

“They fired three shots, two of which hit Singh. The attackers fled when the weapon jammed,” the officer said.

Mr. Singh’s wife, Amandeep Kaur, recounted that the family, including two children and an elderly mother, was present at home during the attack. “The children kept pleading to leave their father, but they came with an intention to kill him. They fled only when the weapon got jammed after three shots,” she said.

Mr. Dhillon confirmed that Sukhchain Singh, who had been living in the US, had recently returned to Punjab. He was taken to the hospital, treated for his injuries, and is now out of danger.

Opposition slams AAP govt over law and order

Following the incident, opposition parties targeted the AAP government over the law and order in the State, alleging that the AAP government’s “incompetence has made Punjab a danger zone.”

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused the government of incompetence.

“NRIs, once proud to call Punjab their home, now live in FEAR! An NRI shot inside his home, in front of his family! @AAPPunjab govt, your incompetence has made Punjab a danger zone! “Bhagwant mann ji, Punjab needs action not “Bhashan” #AAPFails #PunjabInShambles #LawAndOrder,” Warring said in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the law and order situation in Punjab has “completely deteriorated”.

“I am very sad to see the current situation in Punjab,” he posted on X in Punjabi.

“Such incidents are happening every day in the state, Punjabis are not safe even in their homes,” he said and demanded that Punjab CM must resign on moral grounds.

BJP leader Preneet Kaur said such incidents show no one is safe in Punjab.

“I appeal to Bhagwant Mann to pay attention to law and order in the state,” she said.

AAP leader Neel Garg hit back at the opposition, accusing them of politicising a family dispute and deliberately linking the incident to the state’s law and order situation.

The party spokesperson said the NRI’s family has given a statement that the attack was carried out by his ex-wife’s family as he lambasted the opposition leaders for trying to “exploit this situation for political gain.” He said Mann has directed the DGP to take strict action against the culprits.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, he said Punjab’s law and order situation is better compared to the neighbouring states ruled by the BJP.

North American Punjabi Association condemns attack

The North American Punjabi Association on Sunday condemned the attack on an NRI in Amritsar by two assailants and described the incident as "deeply troubling."

Satnam Singh Chahal, executive director of the US-based North American Punjabi Association, said, "The attack on an NRI in Punjab is deeply troubling and warrants condemnation." "Such acts of violence not only harm individuals but also create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the diaspora community. The Punjabi diaspora, who often invest significantly in their home state and maintain strong cultural ties, have every right to feel safe and respected," he said in a statement.

Mr. Chahal added that addressing these issues required concerted efforts from both the local authorities and community leaders to improve law and order and ensure justice.

"The situation should be treated with utmost seriousness to prevent further incidents and to restore confidence among the NRI community," he said.

