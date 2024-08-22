GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nabha jailbreak mastermind extradited from Hong Kong: Punjab police

Singh, also known as Romi, was being flown to India by a Punjab Police team and expected to reach late afternoon, they said

Published - August 22, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Punjab’s former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal interacts with senior police officers after attack on Nabha jail.

Punjab’s former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal interacts with senior police officers after attack on Nabha jail. | Photo Credit: PTI

The mastermind behind the 2016 Nabha jailbreak Ramanjit Singh has been extradited by authorities in Hong Kong, officials said on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Singh, also known as Romi, was being flown to India by a Punjab Police team and expected to reach late afternoon, they said.

The officials said Romi was the key conspirator in the Nabha jailbreak incident in which six hardcore criminals, including two terrorists, managed to escape.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced on 'X' that Ramanjit Singh has been extradited to India.

"After tireless efforts by @PunjabPoliceInd, Romy, the key conspirator, is being brought back today to face justice. He was in touch with #ISI and other escaped prisoners, including Harminder Singh Mintu and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi of the Khalistan Liberation Force (#KLF)," he said in a post.

"Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab is en route to bring Romy back. We thank the Hong Kong authorities, the CBI, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and all other central agencies as part of this international cooperation," he added.

"Our relentless pursuit of justice led to: 1. Issuance of Look Out Circular (LOC) & Red Corner Notice (RCN) 2. Extradition process initiated in 2018 under MLAT with Hong Kong government 3. Robust presentation to Hong Kong's Department of Justice and Hon'ble Courts," Mr. Yadav said.

The extradition proceedings against Singh, a resident of Bangi Ruldu village of Bathinda were initiated in 2018.

On November 27, 2016, 16 criminals launched an attack on the prison and opened indiscriminate fire, managing to engineer the escape of six most-wanted criminals, including Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder, Neeta Deol, Gurpreet Sekhon, Aman Dhotian and terrorists Harminder Mintoo and Kashmir Singh Galwaddi.

Punjab / Hong Kong

