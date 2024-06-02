GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two loco pilots injured as goods train hits another in Punjab

There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured after a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another in Punjab

Updated - June 02, 2024 10:49 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 10:30 am IST - Fatehgarh Sahib

PTI
Relief operation underway after a goods train derailed in an accident at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib on June 2, 2024.

Relief operation underway after a goods train derailed in an accident at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib on June 2, 2024.

Two loco pilots were injured on June 2 morning when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib, a Government Railway Police official said.

He said the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the official said.

A Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital doctor said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back.

They were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the doctor added.

