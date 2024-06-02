Two loco pilots injured as goods train hits another in Punjab

Two loco pilots were injured on June 2 morning when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station in Fatehgarh Sahib, a Government Railway Police official said.

He said the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

There was no loss of life but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the official said.

A Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital doctor said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back.

They were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the doctor added.