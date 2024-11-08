Akali Dal takes a dig at AAP after Kejriwal gives clarion call to ‘Sarpanchs’ in Punjab to wipe out curse of drugs

As Punjab continues to be plagued with drug menace, former Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Friday gave a clarion call to the village O‘Sarpanchs’ to wipe out the curse of drugs from the State, even as the Opposition took a dig at the AAP government, blaming it of failing to eradictae the drug menace.

He said with proactive role of Sarpanchs, Punjab will be soon a drug free state, adding that the State government and Punjab police is committed for this noble cause and no stone will be left unturned for this. Mr. Kejriwal was addressing a state level function as a chief guest in which Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann administered the oath of office to 10,031 newly elected Sarpanchs from across the State.

The event was held at village Dhanansu in the Ludhiana district.

Mr. Mann said that in the recently concluded elections for Panchayats in the State, 13,147 new Panchayats have been elected. The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the Panchayats of 3037 villages were selected unanimously in the state and Ferozepur district took the lead by selecting 336 panchayats unanimously followed by Gurdaspur (335) and Tarn Taran (334).

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said Mr. Kejriwal’s admission surrounding the drug abuse in Punjab under AAP government was an indictment of the AAP government in Punjab.

SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said before the 2022 elections Mr. Kejriwal had made tall claims about eradicating the drug menace, but the claims have fallen flat.

Mr Kler said the reality was that in the last more than two and a half years the AAP government had mishandled and mismanaged every aspect of State administration including tackling the drug menace and pushed Punjab into anarchy.