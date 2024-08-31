In Punjab, cultural and economic turf tussles

Pappu, 40, occasionally punctuates his native Santhali dialect with Punjabi words — “pind”, “munde”, “sahnu” — picked up over the course of his 30 years in Punjab. Originally from Bihar’s Purnia, he says five migrant families in Mundho Sangtian, a village in Kurali city in Mohali (SAS Nagar), were forced to leave a fortnight ago when those from the local Punjabi community accused them of stealing money from a gurdwara. “One of the families had been living here for almost 10 years; the rest had come a couple of months ago,” says Pappu, who still sports his traditional gamchha (scarf).

He is initially guarded, but gradually opens up to recall how senior police and civil administration officials had descended on the village several kilometres off National Highway-205 after the news broke on social media. “SP (superintendent of police), DSP (deputy superintendent of police), Collector sab aaye the (all came),” says Pappu, mixing up words from different languages.

Staying on the outskirts of the village with his wife and children in a room that houses the tube well pump on a farm, Pappu, an agricultural labourer, came to Punjab when he was 10 years old. He got married, had children who grew up here and are now married, but he does not recall a single incident all these years when migrants and farm owners had a face-off.

On August 11, a little over a week after the incident, the Naujawan Sabha, a group of Sikh youth from Jandpur village, about 15 kilometres from Kurali, came out with an 11-point set of rules prohibiting migrants from going into the village after dark and hanging out in underwear. The Sabha put up boards across the village, including gurdwaras, threatening legal action against migrants for spitting in public places, selling drugs, and allowing underage driving. It also put the onus on the landlords to have their tenants verified by the police, provide them with dustbins, ensure parking of vehicles inside the premises, and get commercial water supply connections for the rented premises.

After the hue and cry, the police intervened to get the word “migrants” replaced with “tenants”. However, the municipal councillor of Kharar city in Mohali, Govinder Cheema, supports the Sabha’s action, saying that most points raised are in adherence to the law. He calls it “a cultural clash”.

Communities and conflict

Ram Rihas, 35, and his son, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, sit on Pappu’s cot and commiserate. There’s a goat tied to one of the legs of the bed; lush green paddy fields spread out far behind them. Though the two families are neighbours staying in tubewell rooms at a stone’s throw from each other, Ram Rihas’ landlord’s farm falls in Mundho Bhag Singh.

Rihas is not convinced about the theft charges against the migrant families. He questions: “Ab koi kahe ki hum bakri chori kar liye. Bhai aise kaise maan le? Koi video hai to dikho (If someone says we stole a goat, how do we just believe them? Show us a video),” argues Rihas, adding that it’s odd no one shot one of the migrants coming in and going out. Rihas came to Punjab at 15 and like many migrants who have settled in Punjab over the past decades, never felt like going back. His mother visits every year.

The people of the village remain divided on the issue. Sarpanch Jaspal Singh says that the diktat against the migrants was not passed by the panchayat, but only by a handful of families in the village. A Sikh villager, not willing to be identified, agrees with the decision to oust the migrants. He blames the growing confrontation between the two communities across the State on the migrant labourers now bringing their families along and renting houses inside the villages. “It was all good until they stayed in the fields on the outskirts,” says the villager. An elderly man says confrontations are not new; “it is just that the information now spreads far and quick in this age of social media”.

Govinder says, “We are not against migrants, but want them to show respect to our culture and style of living and adhere to certain rules. Tobacco is prohibited in our religion, but migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh chew tobacco and spit on the streets turning them red. Even gurdwara walls are not spared,” he says.

He says that there was no immediate trigger for the Sabha to come out with the set of rules, but he says over the past few months there had been “drunken brawls involving migrants, thefts, and complaints of local residents inconvenienced due to haphazard parking on the roads, and migrants throwing garbage in the open”.

Manpreet Brar, 56, a resident of Sunny Enclave, close to Jandpur, says she is too scared to walk out of the house wearing jewellery or talking on the phone with snatching cases on the rise over the past few years. “I have stopped wearing my gold chain. Petty thefts are also on the rise. It was not that unsafe in Punjab until a decade ago,” says Brar. In 2017, there were 435 cases of theft, including vehicle theft; and 125 cases of burglary reported in Mohali, as per National Crime Records Bureau statistics. In 2022, the number of registered theft cases increased by over 47% to 643 and the burglary cases went up to 214, a spike of over 72%. There is no data on who committed these crimes.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, Deepak Pareek, says that only a small section of residents of Mundho Sangtian were opposed to migrants. “Punjab has a long tradition of migrants coming here from across the country. The two communities share an organic relationship.”

Second generation migrants

Dubbed the commercial hub of north India after Gurugram in Haryana, Mohali has witnessed rapid real estate growth over the past decade, after global connectivity with operations at the international airport began in 2016. With better rail and road connectivity to all major cities around it, and IT industry aspirations growing, education institutions also opened in Mohali.

A satellite town to the more laidback Chandigarh, known for bungalow-styled homes of retired Army personnel, the demand for the residential and commercial properties too has gone up with the boost to employment opportunities. All of this has meant more construction, with an influx of migrants from across the country, especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, in search of livelihood and better living standards.

According to Dr. Harleen Gill, assistant professor of economics, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh, Punjab had a total of 6.26 lakh inter-state migrants in 1971 as per the Census of India report and the number increased four times to 24.91 lakh in 2011 with the majority of them coming from Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Though there are no official figures on the number of migrants in Jandpur village, Ravinder Kaur, the head teacher at the village’s Government Primary School, says the number of students in school has more than doubled over the past four years to 320 this year with 90% of them belonging to migrant families. “We can count the local students on our fingers. We had only 150 students in 2020, and most of them back then too were migrants,” says Kaur.

Jasbir Kaur, head teacher of the middle school, says, “A few of our students from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have come to stay with their relatives in Mohali because of better educational infrastructure. The health facilities too are far better here in Punjab, with the opening of the mohalla (neighbourhood) clinics.” She says many of these students were academically bright and made the most of these opportunities. Kaur recalls how one of their former students, Annu, had topped the district in the matriculation board exam and was also felicitated by people living here, across communities.

Living in a rented accommodation in Jandpur, Arti, a mother of two, came to Mohali along with her husband three years ago from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly in search of a livelihood. The families of her sister and two cousins soon followed her to the city. “Back in our village in U.P., we get work only twice a year as agricultural labourers. It is different here. While my husband works at a construction site, I too make ₹15,000-20,000 every month working as domestic help,” says Arti, who now owns a low-cost Android phone.

She has heard about the rules for migrants, but is not scared. “If we litter, make a nuisance of ourselves, or get involved in drunken brawls, of course people here will object,” Arti says.

Property profits

Umesh, 35, came from Bihar’s Samastipur to Mohali 15 years ago with his uncle, a construction worker. Staying in Bar Majra, a locality in Mohali, he too started off as a construction worker to graduate into a small-time contractor. A father of two, Umesh sees the growing confrontation between the locals and the migrants through the prism of “economy”, and not a “cultural clash”.

He says that the locals are threatened by the growing number and status of the migrants, who now work across sectors, often in businesses that used to be run by Punjabis. “We are no longer confined to being construction labourers and agricultural workers. Migrants now run cabs, dhabas, and shops,” says Umesh, adding that small-time contractors like him readily take up jobs at far lower rates compared to those who have been here generations. “It has led to the rise in confrontation,” he says.

The burgeoning demand for low-priced rented accommodation in and around Mohali with the influx of migrants has also created a new source of income for Punjabis, many of who now stand in solidarity with their tenants.

Sardar Bagh Singh, 74, who retired as a helper in a government hospital, struggles to meet his rising medical expenses with a meagre monthly pension of ₹10,000. The rent from three migrant families is a big financial support. “The youth from the Naujawan Sabha had invited all villagers to assemble at the gurdwara to discuss the migrant ‘issue’ 10 days ago, but I chose not to go. They came to me as well. I agreed to what they said about tenant verification and maintaining hygiene, but I told them in no uncertain terms I would not ask the tenants to vacate the premises,” he says.

Having just returned from South Korea on expiry of his six-year work visa, Jaswant Singh, 28, runs a cab even as he awaits a visa to Australia. He says the South Koreans were not threatened by people like him going there to work: “They know we cannot settle there. We need to return to our home country after a specific period. Even in our own country, we cannot buy land in Himachal Pradesh. But people from Himachal come and settle in Punjab. This must change,” he says.

During the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab earlier this year, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira had said that migrant labourers mostly from U.P. and Bihar should not have the right to buy land and settle in Punjab. His comments led to outrage among migrants, and several political leaders.

“It is the Jatts (farmer community) who first allow these migrants inside their homes. Then they are the first ones to create a hue and cry,” says Jaswant, highlighting one more aspect that divides society in Punjab.