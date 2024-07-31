Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as Punjab Governor

Gulab Chand Kataria was on July 31 sworn in as 37th Governor of Punjab, and as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu administered the oath of office to Mr. Kataria at the Punjab Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann were present on the occasion.

Mr. Kataria, 79, signed the oath form that was countersigned by the Chief Justice. Later, Mr. Kataria signed separate charge reports, both as Governor of Punjab, and as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Governor designate arrived at the Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of the Punjab Raj Bhavan in a ceremonial procession. He was accompanied by Chief Justice Nagu.

Mr. Kataria, who was previously the Governor of Assam, replaces Banwarilal Purohit, who in February this year tendered his resignation, which was accepted earlier this week.

