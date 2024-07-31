ADVERTISEMENT

Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as Punjab Governor

Updated - July 31, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 06:46 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Previously the Governor of Assam, Kataria replaces Banwarilal Purohit, who tendered his resignation in February this year, which was accepted earlier this week

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Gulab Chand Kataria was on July 31 sworn in as 37th Governor of Punjab, and as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu administered the oath of office to Mr. Kataria at the Punjab Raj Bhavan here.

Jishnu Dev Varma takes oath as Governor of Telangana

The Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann were present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kataria, 79, signed the oath form that was countersigned by the Chief Justice. Later, Mr. Kataria signed separate charge reports, both as Governor of Punjab, and as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Santosh Kumar Gangwar sworn in as Jharkhand Governor

Earlier, the Governor designate arrived at the Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of the Punjab Raj Bhavan in a ceremonial procession. He was accompanied by Chief Justice Nagu.

Mr. Kataria, who was previously the Governor of Assam, replaces Banwarilal Purohit, who in February this year tendered his resignation, which was accepted earlier this week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US