Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as Punjab Governor

Previously the Governor of Assam, Kataria replaces Banwarilal Purohit, who tendered his resignation in February this year, which was accepted earlier this week

Updated - July 31, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 06:46 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria. File.

Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Gulab Chand Kataria was on July 31 sworn in as 37th Governor of Punjab, and as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu administered the oath of office to Mr. Kataria at the Punjab Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann were present on the occasion.

Mr. Kataria, 79, signed the oath form that was countersigned by the Chief Justice. Later, Mr. Kataria signed separate charge reports, both as Governor of Punjab, and as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Governor designate arrived at the Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of the Punjab Raj Bhavan in a ceremonial procession. He was accompanied by Chief Justice Nagu.

Mr. Kataria, who was previously the Governor of Assam, replaces Banwarilal Purohit, who in February this year tendered his resignation, which was accepted earlier this week.

