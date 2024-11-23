ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab bypoll result 2024: AAP's Hardeep Singh Dhillon wins in Gidderbaha seat, defeats Congress' Amrita Warring

Published - November 23, 2024 04:31 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Gidderbaha seat was vacated by Raja Warring after his election to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana

PTI

AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon won the Gidderbaha assembly seat in Punjab, defeating the Congress' Amrita Warring by 21,969 votes, officials said on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

Also Read:Bypolls election results LIVE updates

Mr. Dhillon secured 71,644 votes while Warring - the wife of the Congress' Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring - got 49,675. BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal secured 12,227 votes.

Raja Warring won the Gidderbaha seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022.

