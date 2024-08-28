ADVERTISEMENT

Flight services disrupted for 3 hours at Amritsar airport after drone-like objects spotted

Published - August 28, 2024 04:18 pm IST - Amritsar

Airport authorities immediately informed the police after the movement of the drone-like objects was noticed

PTI

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B.

Flight services at the airport were disrupted for about three hours after the air traffic control (ATC) tower spotted a sudden movement of three objects resembling drones in the airspace, officials said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This disrupted the landing and taking off operations of all the scheduled flights during the period, they said.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Sandeep Aggarwal, officiating Director of Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport, said the incident happened on Monday at 10.10 pm and movement of the drone-like objects was active almost for three hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the flight operations at the airport remained suspended from 10.10 p.m. to 12.45 a.m., after which the services were resumed following a clearance from the ATC tower.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Aggarwal said the airport authorities immediately informed the police after the movement of the drone-like objects was noticed.

The police, however, are yet to find if they were drones and who was operating them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The help of the local Air Force station adjoining the airport was also sought in the matter, Mr. Aggarwal said.

He said the movement of such objects in the air was reported the first time here and it was a matter of deep concern for the authorities due to the close proximity of the airport to the Indo-Pak border.

When contacted, SHO Airport, Mr. Harsimar said a complaint to the police had been made by the Airport Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SHO said after the matter was reported to police, a comprehensive joint search operation with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was launched whereupon several people from different villages around the airport were questioned but none had any clue about the objects flying around the airport.

She said usually when drones move in the air, the lights fitted atop blink, but in this case there was a "single spotlight" as per airport authority.

Investigation is on in the matter and it is too early to say whether they were drones or some other article.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Amritsar

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US