ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids 13 locations in Punjab in Bhola drugs case-related probe

Updated - May 29, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket that was unearthed during 2013-14 in Punjab

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has seized ₹3.50 crore in cash so far in the Bhola drug case-related probe in Punjab. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 29 conducted raids at 13 locations in the Rupnagar (Ropar) district of Punjab as part of a narcotics linked money laundering case involving prime accused Jagdish Singh alias Bhola.

ADVERTISEMENT

As alleged, illegal mining was being done on the land previously attached by the ED in a drug smuggling case and the nearby area of Ropar, an agency official told The Hindu.

Some of the accused in this alleged illegal mining case include Nasibchand and Shree Ram crushers, PTI sources said. About ₹3.5 crore cash has been seized till now during the searches, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket that was unearthed during 2013-14 in Punjab.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ED case was booked on the basis of FIRs filed by Punjab Police.

The case is commonly know as the Bhola drug case to identify the alleged “kingpin”, wrestler-turned-policeman-turned-”drug mafia” Jagdish Singh alias Bhola.

Bhola was arrested by the ED in January 2014 and the case is currently in trial before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US