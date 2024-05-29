GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ED raids 13 locations in Punjab in Bhola drugs case-related probe

The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket that was unearthed during 2013-14 in Punjab

Updated - May 29, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Enforcement Directorate has seized ₹3.50 crore in cash so far in the Bhola drug case-related probe in Punjab.

The Enforcement Directorate has seized ₹3.50 crore in cash so far in the Bhola drug case-related probe in Punjab. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 29 conducted raids at 13 locations in the Rupnagar (Ropar) district of Punjab as part of a narcotics linked money laundering case involving prime accused Jagdish Singh alias Bhola.

As alleged, illegal mining was being done on the land previously attached by the ED in a drug smuggling case and the nearby area of Ropar, an agency official told The Hindu.

Some of the accused in this alleged illegal mining case include Nasibchand and Shree Ram crushers, PTI sources said. About ₹3.5 crore cash has been seized till now during the searches, they said.

The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket that was unearthed during 2013-14 in Punjab.

The ED case was booked on the basis of FIRs filed by Punjab Police.

The case is commonly know as the Bhola drug case to identify the alleged “kingpin”, wrestler-turned-policeman-turned-”drug mafia” Jagdish Singh alias Bhola.

Bhola was arrested by the ED in January 2014 and the case is currently in trial before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Punjab / money laundering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.