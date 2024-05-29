ED raids 13 locations in Punjab in Bhola drugs case-related probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 29 conducted raids at 13 locations in the Rupnagar (Ropar) district of Punjab as part of a narcotics linked money laundering case involving prime accused Jagdish Singh alias Bhola.

As alleged, illegal mining was being done on the land previously attached by the ED in a drug smuggling case and the nearby area of Ropar, an agency official told The Hindu.

Some of the accused in this alleged illegal mining case include Nasibchand and Shree Ram crushers, PTI sources said. About ₹3.5 crore cash has been seized till now during the searches, they said.

The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket that was unearthed during 2013-14 in Punjab.

The ED case was booked on the basis of FIRs filed by Punjab Police.

The case is commonly know as the Bhola drug case to identify the alleged “kingpin”, wrestler-turned-policeman-turned-”drug mafia” Jagdish Singh alias Bhola.

Bhola was arrested by the ED in January 2014 and the case is currently in trial before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Punjab.

