ED arrests dismissed Punjab cop Inderjeet Singh for money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested dismissed cop Inderjit Singh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his arrest, Inderjit Singh was produced before the Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

“The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Headquarters Office has arrested Inderjit Singh, Inspector of Punjab Police (now dismissed) on October 24, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. On the same day, the Honourable Special Court, SAS Nagar, granted the custody of Inderjit Singh to ED. Thereafter, the Honourable Special Court has granted him judicial custody for 14 days," as per an official press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, IPC, 1860, PC Act, 1988 and Arms Act, 1959, against Inderjit Singh and others, the agency said in the release.

"ED investigation revealed that Inderjit Singh was engaged in nefarious activities with narcotics smugglers, providing them protection. He would conduct searches, seize drugs from the smugglers, and arrest them under the NDPS Act. However, after these arrests, Inderjit Singh would solicit bribes from the smugglers in exchange for facilitating their bail. Additionally, he used threats and coercion to extort money from the families of these smugglers," the agency stated in the release.

“Inderjit Singh had arrested smuggler Late Gurjit Singh and seized 13 kg of heroin, cash of ₹60 lakh and 19/20 tolas of gold from him; however, out of this, he had shown recovery of ₹36 lakh only and the remaining money of ₹24 lakh and gold were kept by him with himself,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, Mr. Singh threatened and intimidated the family of Late Gurjit Singh and extorted a total of ₹39 lakh from them. Further, Mr. Singh also pressurized Gurjit Singh to transfer their house in his name for not framing his wife and father in the drug case and got the ownership of Kothi House No. 4 Max Colony, Chheharta, Amritsar transferred to the name of his associate, as per the release.

"Inderjit Singh was also found in possession of various arms and ammunition, ₹16.5 lakh in cash, pounds 3550 (foreign currency), two cars, 4 kg heroin, and 3 kg smack during searches conducted by the STF, Punjab Police," the agency stated in the release.

ED had also attached the immovable property situated at House/Kothi No. 4, Max Colony, Chheharta, Amritsar and a fixed deposit of ₹32.42 lakh in this case, as per the release. Further investigation is under progress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.