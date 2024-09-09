Doctors in Punjab’s government hospitals suspend OPD services for three hours as a mark of protest

Doctors in State-run hospitals in Punjab suspended Out-Patient Department (OPD) services on Monday (September 9, 2024), impacting medical services as patients bore the strain across the State. Emergency medical services remained available

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-hour suspension of OPDs was the first phase of a planned protest by the doctors in support of their long-pending demands.. Under the banner of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), the protesters warned the government that they would be forced to indefinitely suspend OPD services from September 12 if their demands were not met.

“We have started our protest in a phased manner. Today, OPD services at district and sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres, were suspended for three hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will continue till September 11,” Akhil Sarin, president, of PCMSA, told journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The implementation of an assured career progression (ACP) scheme is a key demand of the doctors, besides the immediate implementation of safety measures, as promised by the State Health Minister.

“The second phase of our protest will be started from September 12, in which we will resort to complete suspension of OPD services. We have made it clear that the demand for reinstatement of ACP is absolutely non-negotiable and will serve as the pivot around which the whole struggle will revolve, as it aims to merely restore the routine, regular salary of Medical Officers,” he said.

“We urge the State government to immediately resolve our issues so that we are not forced to intensify our protest,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.