GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors in Punjab’s government hospitals suspend OPD services for three hours as a mark of protest

This was the first phase of a planned protest by doctors in support of long-pending demands, including implementation of assured career progression

Published - September 09, 2024 06:26 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors in State-run hospitals in Punjab suspended Out-Patient Department (OPD) services on Monday (September 9, 2024), impacting medical services as patients bore the strain across the State. Emergency medical services remained available

The three-hour suspension of OPDs was the first phase of a planned protest by the doctors in support of their long-pending demands.. Under the banner of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), the protesters warned the government that they would be forced to indefinitely suspend OPD services from September 12 if their demands were not met.

“We have started our protest in a phased manner. Today, OPD services at district and sub-divisional hospitals, and community health centres, were suspended for three hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will continue till September 11,” Akhil Sarin, president, of PCMSA, told journalists.

The implementation of an assured career progression (ACP) scheme is a key demand of the doctors, besides the immediate implementation of safety measures, as promised by the State Health Minister.

“The second phase of our protest will be started from September 12, in which we will resort to complete suspension of OPD services. We have made it clear that the demand for reinstatement of ACP is absolutely non-negotiable and will serve as the pivot around which the whole struggle will revolve, as it aims to merely restore the routine, regular salary of Medical Officers,” he said.

“We urge the State government to immediately resolve our issues so that we are not forced to intensify our protest,” he added.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.