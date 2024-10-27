ADVERTISEMENT

Cross-border smuggling racket unearthed; 105 kg heroin recovered in Punjab

Published - October 27, 2024 11:42 am IST - Chandigarh

“Two associates of a foreign-based drug smuggler have been arrested and five foreign made and one country-made pistols have also been recovered,” Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said

PTI

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Police on Sunday (October 27, 2024) said it has unearthed a cross-border smuggling racket with the recovery of 105 kg heroin and arrest of two associates of a foreign-based drug smuggler.

Punjab’s Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the water route was used to transport drugs from Pakistan and big rubber tubes of tyres have also been recovered. “Two associates of a foreign-based drug smuggler have been arrested and five foreign made and one country-made pistols have also been recovered,” he said.

"#Biggest Heroin seizure in #Punjab: In an intelligence-led operation, @PunjabPoliceInd busts a cross-border smuggling racket and apprehends two associates of Foreign-based drug smuggler Navpreet Singh @ Nav Bhullar and recovers 105 Kg Heroin, 31.93 Kg Caffeine Anhydrous, 17 Kg DMR, 5 foreign made Pistols & 1 Desi Katta," Mr. Yadav posted on X.

"Water-route was used to transport drugs from #Pakistan, big rubber tubes of tyres have also been recovered, indicating that narcotic contrabands have been smuggled through water way," he said, while adding Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kumar have been arrested.

“An FIR has been registered and investigations are under way to establish backward and forward linkages to arrest more criminals involved in the drug cartel,” the DGP said.

