Congress's Partap Bajwa seeks postponement of Punjab Bypolls due to Gurpurab celebrations

“The celebrations [Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti] extends over three days and will start on November 13. This may affect the voter turnout,” says the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Published - October 19, 2024 12:08 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa. File

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the Election Commission, urging it to consider postponing the November 13 Assembly Bypolls in Punjab in view of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 15.

Also Read: Wayanad, Nanded Lok Sabha bypolls and 48 Assembly bye-elections: Full list and schedule

The celebrations extend over three days and will start on November 13. This may affect the voter turnout, the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly said.

Bypolls to four Assembly seats — Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, Chabbewal (SC), and Gidderbaha — will be held on November 13 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi can pressure Centre to make MSP a legal right: Punjab Leader of the Opposition

“As the nation is aware, Punjab is preparing to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism, on November 15.”

"This auspicious occasion holds deep significance not only for the Sikh community but also for Hindus and other faith groups, who hold Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the highest regard for his universal message of peace, equality, and spiritual enlightenment," Mr. Bajwa said.

The celebrations extend over three days, beginning with the 'Akhand Path' (continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib) on November 13.

"These sacred ceremonies, organised in thousands of gurdwaras across the state and nation, draw large crowds and significant community participation. Families also conduct similar observances in their homes, leading to widespread involvement in religious and spiritual activities.

"Naturally, this intense engagement in religious rituals may impact voter turnout and engagement in the electoral process," he said.

Dera Baba Nanak, one of the constituencies going to polls, is a town of immense religious importance as it is home to historic gurdwaras such as Sri Darbar Sahib and Sri Chola Sahib and is a place of pilgrimage for Sikhs from across the globe, the Congress leader said.

“The people of Punjab should be allowed to participate in their religious festivities and the democratic process without conflict or compromise,” he said.

"Moreover, the weeks leading... to the scheduled election date fall during a festive season in Punjab. Diwali celebrations, followed by the preparations for Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary occupy much of the community's attention and resources.

"Given this deep cultural and spiritual involvement, I respectfully request the Election Commission to consider postponing the elections to a date beyond November 15. Doing so would not only honour the religious sentiments of millions of people but also ensure full and free participation in this vital democratic exercise," Mr. Bajwa wrote.

The ECI has previously demonstrated sensitivity to the religious and cultural sentiments of various communities, as seen in the recent advancement of the Haryana Assembly elections to accommodate a major Bishnoi festival, the Qadian MLA said.

"I urge the Commission to show the same consideration for the Sikh community and the people of Punjab...," he said.

