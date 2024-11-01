BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered a China-made drone from a farming field adjacent to the Village Bharopal of Amritsar district.

The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, according to an official release from BSF Punjab Frontier (PRO).

Earlier, in another instance, BSF troops recovered a drone and a packet of suspected heroin in two separate locations in the border area of Amritsar district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, alert BSF troops foiled yet another narco-smuggling attempt across the border.

The BSF stated in the press release, "On October 31, based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, a broken drone was recovered by BSF troops at approximately 09:15 am from a field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district."

Additionally, BSF troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 540 grams, at about 10:20 am from a field near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.

The BSF noted, "The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic."

The BSF added that timely action and reliable intelligence enabled troops to thwart another drone intrusion and narco-smuggling attempt from across the border.

