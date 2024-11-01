ADVERTISEMENT

BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Published - November 01, 2024 06:16 am IST - Amritsar

The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, according to an official release from BSF Punjab Frontier (PRO).

ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered a China-made drone from a farming field adjacent to the Village Bharopal of Amritsar district.

Earlier, in another instance, BSF troops recovered a drone and a packet of suspected heroin in two separate locations in the border area of Amritsar district.

Pakistan drone intercepted, heroin and empty pistol magazine recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur

Acting on intelligence inputs, alert BSF troops foiled yet another narco-smuggling attempt across the border.

The BSF stated in the press release, "On October 31, based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, a broken drone was recovered by BSF troops at approximately 09:15 am from a field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district."

Additionally, BSF troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 540 grams, at about 10:20 am from a field near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.

The BSF noted, "The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic."

The BSF added that timely action and reliable intelligence enabled troops to thwart another drone intrusion and narco-smuggling attempt from across the border.

Most Popular

