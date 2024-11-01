GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF recovers China-made drone in Punjab's Amritsar

The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, according to an official release from BSF Punjab Frontier (PRO).

Published - November 01, 2024 06:16 am IST - Amritsar

ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered a China-made drone from a farming field adjacent to the Village Bharopal of Amritsar district.

The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic, according to an official release from BSF Punjab Frontier (PRO).

Earlier, in another instance, BSF troops recovered a drone and a packet of suspected heroin in two separate locations in the border area of Amritsar district.

Pakistan drone intercepted, heroin and empty pistol magazine recovered in Punjab's Ferozepur

Acting on intelligence inputs, alert BSF troops foiled yet another narco-smuggling attempt across the border.

The BSF stated in the press release, "On October 31, based on information from the BSF intelligence wing, a broken drone was recovered by BSF troops at approximately 09:15 am from a field near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar district."

Additionally, BSF troops recovered a packet of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 540 grams, at about 10:20 am from a field near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district.

The BSF noted, "The narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic."

The BSF added that timely action and reliable intelligence enabled troops to thwart another drone intrusion and narco-smuggling attempt from across the border.

Published - November 01, 2024 06:16 am IST

Related Topics

Punjab / Amritsar / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.