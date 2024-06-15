GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP’s rise in vote share indicates bigger role for party in Punjab, claims Sunil Jakhar

BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar said that the party needs to keep working hard to achieve its aim of serving the State in the next Assembly election, due in 2027

Updated - June 16, 2024 12:31 am IST

Published - June 15, 2024 11:47 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar addresses a press conference. File.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar addresses a press conference. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on June 15 asserted that the substantial increase in party’s vote share in Punjab in the recently concluded Lok Saba election is a step forward towards the BJP’s bigger role in the State.

BJP’s Punjab president Sunil Jakhar said that significantly higher voter percentage shows that the party has done better and needs to keep working hard to achieve its aim of serving the State in the next Assembly election, which are due in 2027.

Also read | CSDS-Lokniti post-poll survey: Modi as PM pitch did not cut much ice in Punjab

“We have done better in Lok Sabha election but better is not enough and we need to succeed more to serve the state in 2027,” Mr. Jakhar said, even as he accepted that results of traditional seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Hoshiarpur constituencies were not on expected lines.

Even though the BJP - which contested all the 13 Parliamentary constituencies alone - failed to win any seat in the 2024 Parliamentary election in Punjab, the party’s vote share has gone up from 9.63% in the 2019 election to 18.56% in 2014, almost double.

“We have done better and people of all communities have voted for BJP. We have identified ‘mandals’ (constituencies) in which we have performed exceedingly well and the party will honour our ‘mandal’ and booth ‘pradhans’ [heads],” he said.

Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition can pressure the govt. to make MSP a legal right, roll back Agniveer scheme, says Partap Singh Bajwa

On resolution of farmers demands issues, Mr. Jakhar said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan are eager to resolve all genuine issues of our farmers and the party is committed to ensure the long-term welfare of all farmers (Anndatas).

Mr. Jakhar said that although the BJP at present has two MLAs in State Assembly, it will play the role of true Opposition to expose the illegal nexus between ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress party.

