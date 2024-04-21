GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP gave people inflation and unemployment, says Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the AAP is canvassing for votes based on its governance record

April 21, 2024 03:09 am | Updated 03:09 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann. File

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann. File | Photo Credit: ANI

With the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stepping up its electioneering in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of failing to deliver in the past 10 years and now seeking votes in the name of religion and caste.

Mr. Mann, who was addressing a rally in Hoshiarpur district’s Chabbewal, said the AAP is canvassing for votes based on its governance. “We have done the work and are asking for votes based on it. The Modi government did nothing but sold public sector undertakings. The only things the BJP gave the common people are inflation and unemployment. All actual benefits were given to capitalist friends of the Modi government,” he said.

Mr. Mann said his government in Punjab has given government jobs to the youth. “There is no place for corruption in the AAP government. My government worked hard to improve Punjab, governance and employment rate,” he said.

Urging people to support AAP, Mr. Mann said, “Give me the 13 seats of Punjab. We are winning in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Kurukshetra. We will have 20 to 25 MPs in the Lok Sabha. We already have 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. When you have 30 to 40 people advocating for your rights in the Parliament, no one will be able to stop us,” he said.

The election for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

