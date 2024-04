Amritpal Singh’s mother held day before proposed march in his support

April 08, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Amritsar

The mother of Amritpal Singh was arrested here on Sunday, a day before a march is to be taken out to demand that the radical Sikh preacher be shifted from Dibrugarh jail in Assam to a prison in Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amritpal, chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, was arrested in April last year and the stringent National Security Act was invoked against him. He and nine of his associates are currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

Balwinder Kaur, the mother of Amritpal has been sent to judicial custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh said on Sunday. He said it was a preventive arrest but refused to divulge more details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amritpal's uncle Sukhchain Singh and three others have also been held, police said.

The development comes a day before the 'Chetna March' is scheduled to be taken out. The march was to be taken out from Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda on April 8 to demand that Amritpal and nine others be shifted from the jail in Assam to Punjab.

Editorial | Warless Punjab: the Amritpal Singh arrest and keeping Punjab peaceful

Kaur and the kin of other detainees had been on a hunger strike since February 22 near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, she had said that they would continue the hunger strike till Amritpal and other detainees were brought to a jail in Punjab.

Apart from Amritpal, nine of his associates -- Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla -- have been booked under the NSA.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the police action.

Various organisers of the march have been held, including the mother of Amritpal Singh, which is condemnable, SAD spokesman Parambans Singh Romana said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.