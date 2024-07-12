GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet held by Jalandhar police in drug case

Harpreet Singh was nabbed by Jalandhar Rural police and investigations are on

Updated - July 12, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 12:10 pm IST - Chandigarh

Image for representation only

Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in Punjab in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday.

Harpreet Singh was nabbed by Jalandhar Rural police on Thursday evening, the official said. He was found to be in possession of some drugs, the official added. Police said that further investigations are on in the matter.

Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act. Recently, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member.

Having fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

He, who heads the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA.

Amritpal Singh was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23 last year barged into the Ajnala police station breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.

