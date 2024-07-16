Akal Takht Jathedar summons Sukhbir Badal

Amritsar

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday asked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear in person before the Akal Takht to submit a written explanation on accusations over the 2015 firing on people protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

The rebel SAD leaders appeared before the Jathedar on July 1 and apologised for the “mistakes” committed when their party was in power in the State between 2007 and 2017.

Besides, a clarification has also been sought from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, to be submitted within 15 days, regarding the allegations levelled by some Akali leaders that Rs. 90 lakh had been spent on advertisements.