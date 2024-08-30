Akal Takht indicts SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for ‘religious misconduct’

Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, on Friday, declared Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ — guilty of religious misconduct — for several decisions that hurt the sentiments and interest of the Panth (Sikh community) when SAD was in power between 2007 and 2017 in Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision came days after Mr. Badal appeared before the Akal Takht and tendered an unconditional apology for “all mistakes committed by the party and its government”.

In Amritsar, Akal Takht chief priest, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said it had been decided to declare Sukhbir Badal ‘tankhaiya’ till he appears before the Akal Takht as ‘nimana’ (humble) Sikh and offer an explanation and seeks forgiveness for the misdeeds in the next fifteen days. The Akal Takht has also summoned all those Sikhs, who served as Ministers in the SAD-led government during 2007-2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the verdict, Mr. Badal said that he bows his head and accepts the order of the Akal Takht. He wrote on X that he would soon appear before the Akal Takht and apologise.

Notably, the discontent within the SAD was brewing during the past few years, but with its poor run in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha election, the crisis deepened as several senior party leaders raised the banner of revolt against the party president Mr. Badal, gunning for his ouster from the party top post.

Amid the rising rebellion, the SAD’s disciplinary committee recently expelled prominent rebel leaders and members, including the party patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, ex-MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra among others from the party on the pretext of indulging in anti-party activities.

The rebels have been targeting Mr. Badal, accusing him of “compromising on ‘panth’ sentiments for political gains and not representing the sentiments of the community.” On July 1, the rebels appeared before the Akal Takht and submitted an apology letter for ‘four mistakes’ when their party was in power between 2007 and 2017. They alleged that Mr. Badal, deputy Chief Minister at that time was responsible for the “mistakes”.

The key mistakes, according to their letter, included the pardoning granted to Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a 2007 blasphemy case, failure of the then SAD-led government to punish those involved in the sacrilege of ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ at Bargari village in 2015 among others. Following this, Mr. Giani Raghbir Singh summoned the SAD president, seeking his explanation on rebel leaders’ allegations. Mr. Badal later appeared before the Akal Takht and tendered an unconditional apology for “all mistakes committed by the party and its government”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.