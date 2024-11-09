Air quality 'poor' in large parts of Punjab, Haryana; 'very poor' Chandigarh

The air quality in several parts of Punjab and Haryana was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday (November 9, 2024), while it was worst in the joint capital city of Chandigarh with an AQI of 322 which falls in the 'very poor' band.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer App, which provides hourly updates, Haryana's Bahadugarh recorded an Air Quality Index of 314 — also in the 'very poor' category — at 9 a.m.

Among other places in Haryana, the AQI at Sonipat was 290, Hisar (285), Bhiwani (277), Jind (275), Charkhi Dadri (258), Gurugram (259), Faridabad (220), Yamunanagar (213), Rohtak (238), Kurukshetra (202), Kaithal (205), Fatehabad (198), Ambala (160), Sirsa (181), and Karnal (144). In Punjab, the AQI was registered at 264 in Mandi Gobindgarh, 258 in Amritsar, 257 in Rupnagar, 248 in Jalandhar, 197 in Ludhiana, 183 in Bathinda, 176 in Khanna, and 133 in Patiala. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

The rise in air pollution levels in the two States and Delhi during this time of year is often blamed on farm fires. Punjab reported 730 farm fire incidents on Friday (November 8, 2024), taking the total count to 6,029 in the State this season.

As the window for the Rabi crop — wheat — is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.