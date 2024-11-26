ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of hunger strike, Punjab farmer leader ‘removed’ from site, taken to hospital

Updated - November 26, 2024 11:02 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal removed by police before hunger strike, sparking controversy and accusations of diversion tactics

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers representing Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioners’ office in Mysuru on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) condemning the arrest of farmers leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal along Punjab-Haryana border. PHOTO: M.A. Sriram | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Hours before his proposed fast unto death to press for farmers’ demands, Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) allegedly removed by the Punjab Police from Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana boundary and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana for a “check-up”.

Farmers and farm labourers have been camping along the inter-State boundary since February. Earlier this month, farmer leaders, including Mr. Dallewal, coordinator of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), announced they would begin a hunger strike from November 26.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said Mr. Dallewal was taken away by the police from Khanauri in the early hours on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

Farmer leader Dallewal taken away by police ahead of hunger strike: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's Pandher

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu told mediapersons that the administration was concerned about Mr. Dallewal’s health. “Keeping in view his age, seniority, and health, the administration felt that his medical check-up was vital, for which he was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana,” he said.

The farmers have also announced that they would resume their ‘tractor-trolley-Delhi Chalo’ march on December 6. The farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmers’ agitation in Punjab — have been camping at Shambhu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind, the inter-State boundaries between Haryana and Punjab, since February 13 after being stopped from entering Haryana.

They had then given the call for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press for the fulfilment of their demands by the Centre, including a legal guarantee for purchasing crops at minimum support price (MSP) and a farm loan waiver.

Worker and farmer unions urge President Murmu to intervene, submit 12-point charter of demands

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that the “detention” of Mr. Dallewal was orchestrated by the State government to divert attention from real issues. In a post on X, Mr. Bittu said, “Detention of farmer leader Dallewalji is orchestrated by the Bhagwant Mann government. No Central agency is involved in his arrest. It is purely the work of the State police, aimed at shifting the blame onto Central agencies to divert attention from the real issue. The Central government always works for the welfare of farmers and does not engage in such tactics.”

