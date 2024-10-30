GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP to hold protest against BJP over 'tardy' paddy procurement in Punjab

AAP minister Aman Arora lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for not evacuating foodgrain stocks from Punjab

Published - October 30, 2024 06:17 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
AAP minister Aman Arora. File photo

AAP minister Aman Arora. File photo | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will 'gherao' the Punjab BJP office here to protest the "tardy" lifting of paddy in the state, said senior party leader and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Tuesday.

Arora said this is the BJP-led Centre's way of taking revenge from farmers for standing against the three now-repealed farm laws.

"They are deliberately slowing down the lifting process to create difficulties for farmers and commission agents," alleged Arora in a statement.

He lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for not evacuating foodgrain stocks from Punjab, alleging the state has no space in warehouses for storing fresh crop.

Punjab BJP delegation meets Governor, submits memo blaming AAP govt for 'tardy' paddy lifting

Arora urged the people of Punjab to join the protest on Wednesday in large numbers.

The Punjab minister said, "There is no space in warehouses to store new grain, and mill owners also lack sufficient space." "Farmers, workers, commission agents, and traders are all suffering because of this issue. Therefore, everyone should participate in large numbers to send a strong message to the central government," he said.

A delegation of the AAP on Monday had met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking his intervention with the Centre for expediting the evacuation of rice stock from Punjab.

Notably, paddy lifting from mandis (grain markets) in Punjab was hit after the state rice millers refused to mill the paddy till their demands were met.

Centre launches mobile app to address grievances of Punjab rice millers

The rice millers have expressed concern over the out-turn ratio (post-milling yield) of the PR-126 variety and other hybrid varieties, claiming that it will cause them huge losses.

They are also demanding the evacuation of wheat and rice stock from the state to create more space for storing the fresh crop.

Published - October 30, 2024 06:17 am IST

Related Topics

Punjab / Aam Aadmi Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.