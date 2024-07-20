AAP faces heat over emotive Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue after Punjab CM Mann’s muted remark

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appears to be facing the heat over the “emotive” issue of construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — the focal point of a water-sharing dispute between Haryana and Punjab — after Opposition parties on July 19 cornered the AAP following Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s muted remark over the controversial issue.

At different public platforms, Mr. Mann had been maintaining that Punjab does not have a single drop of water to share with anyone and hence the question of constructing the SYL canal does not arise.

However, on July 18, when AAP declared that it would contest all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly election — a muted reply by Mr. Mann surrounding the SYL canal — stating he would not be able to speak much on the matter as its sub-judice in the Supreme Court, has evoked sharp reaction from Opposition parties in Punjab, giving political ammunition to target the AAP both in Punjab, where it’s in power and neighbouring Haryana, where the AAP is set to contest the Assembly polls on its own.

From 1982 onwards

The SYL canal, the foundation for which was laid way back in 1982, was to link the Sutlej and Yamuna rivers in Punjab and Haryana, but the project never saw the light of day as in the 1990s — amid the rise in terrorism — water sharing became a sensitive issue. Terrorists even gunned down officials and workers involved in the construction of the SYL canal in a bid to halt the project.

The Assembly election in Haryana is due later this year.

Hitting out at the AAP, the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Congress’s Partap Singh Bajwa, accused the Punjab Chief Minister of failing to robustly defend the rights of the State.

‘Matter sub-judice’

Mr. Bajwa said Mr. Mann on Thursday refused to speak on the SYL canal issue stating that the matter is sub-judice and he could not comment on the issue, which he said reflects the “weak stance” of the Chief Minister surrounding Punjab’s interests.

“How weak the stance he (Mr. Mann) adopts when it comes to the issues concerning Punjab the most! He and his party colleagues always adopt a weak stance when it comes to defending Punjab’s rights on its river waters and the issue of capital,” said Mr. Bajwa.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also targeted the AAP, terming Mr. Mann’s “stance” as tantamount to dealing a death blow to Punjab’s farmers and its agricultural economy for vote-bank politics ahead of the Assembly election in Haryana.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has proven yet again that he is ready to sell out Punjab’s river waters to please his master Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He (Mr. Mann) has earned the dubious distinction of becoming the sole Chief Minister of the State to take an anti-Punjab stance on the SYL canal by dubbing the issue as ‘sub judice’... This is tantamount to dealing a death blow to Punjab’s farmers and its agricultural economy simply for vote-bank politics in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Haryana,” said Sukhbir Singh Badal, president SAD.

‘Cong., BJP criticism’

In Haryana, the Congress and the BJP criticised the AAP’s stance on the SYL canal. BJP’s national secretary and former Haryana State president O.P. Dhankar said the Punjab CM’s comments have completely exposed the AAP. “They (AAP) do not have any concern towards people of Haryana, and also the people of Delhi. The construction of SYL would benefit both the States. But the AAP is limited to playing politics on the issue. People in Haryana are not going to take them seriously in the run-up to the polls,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly and former Chief Minister, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Supreme Court has already given its decision on SYL issue in favour of Haryana, which should be implemented. “The AAP-led Punjab government should take steps to implement the apex court order. They (AAP) should not play politics on the emotive issue of SYL for electoral gains. Also, there is a Bharatiya Janta Party government in Haryana and in the Centre and it is their job as well to get the court’s decision implemented,” he said.

