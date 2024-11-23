ADVERTISEMENT

AAP appoints Aman Arora as its new Punjab unit president

Updated - November 23, 2024 04:17 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Aam Aadmi Party appoints Aman Arora as new Punjab unit president and Amansher Singh Sherry as the working president ahead of crucial byelection results

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party leader Aman Arora addressing the media during a press conference in Chandigarh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, MLA from Sunam, as the new president of the party’s Punjab unit on Friday (November 22, 2024), replacing Bhagwant Mann.

Mr. Mann, who has served as the Chief Minister of Punjab and led the State unit since 2017, announced the leadership changes. Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, a legislator from Bathinda, has been appointed as the working president.

In a statement, Mr. Mann said: “Aman Arora and Sherry Kalsi are capable leaders who will take the organisation to new heights. Together, they will ensure that AAP continues to grow stronger in Punjab.”

Mr. Arora, a two-time MLA from Sunam, is a senior party leader. He secured his seat in the 2022 Assembly election with the highest margin of victory in the State, demonstrating strong grassroots support and widespread appeal. The party statement added that these appointments reflect AAP’s commitment to bringing in energetic and results-driven leaders to strengthen the organisation at all levels.

This change in leadership comes just a day before the results of the byelections for four Assembly constituencies in Punjab are to be announced. .

Following the party’s disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha election in Punjab — the only full-fledged State where the AAP is in power — the byelections are being viewed as a crucial test for the party to regain its political dominance.

AAP initially came to power in Punjab with a substantial majority, winning 92 out of 117 Assembly seats in 2022. However, its poor showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was a significant setback for the party, particularly for Chief Minister Mann, who led the campaign.

