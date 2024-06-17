AAP announces Mohinder Bhagat as candidate for bypoll to Jalandhar West Assembly in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on June 17 announced Mohinder Bhagat, who switched over to the party from the BJP last year, as its candidate for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserve Assembly segment in Punjab. An announcement in this regard was made by the Aam Aadmi Party in a post on X.

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West (SC) Assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Mr. Bhagat is the son of Bhagat Chunni Lal, who was the Minister in the erstwhile SAD-BJP government. Last year, Mr. Bhagat had quit the BJP and joined the AAP. He had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar West seat on a BJP ticket in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

The AAP is the first major political party which announced its candidate for the July 10 bypoll. Other parties were yet to name their nominees. The nomination process for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West had started on July 14.

The last date for filing nominations is June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26. Sheetal Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the BJP. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.