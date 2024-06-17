GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP announces Mohinder Bhagat as candidate for bypoll to Jalandhar West Assembly in Punjab

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West (SC) Assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.

Published - June 17, 2024 02:41 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Mohinder Bhagat. File

Mohinder Bhagat. File | Photo Credit: Photo: X/@mohinderbhagat_

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on June 17 announced Mohinder Bhagat, who switched over to the party from the BJP last year, as its candidate for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserve Assembly segment in Punjab. An announcement in this regard was made by the Aam Aadmi Party in a post on X.

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West (SC) Assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an Aam Aadmi Party legislator.

Mr. Bhagat is the son of Bhagat Chunni Lal, who was the Minister in the erstwhile SAD-BJP government. Last year, Mr. Bhagat had quit the BJP and joined the AAP. He had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar West seat on a BJP ticket in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

The AAP is the first major political party which announced its candidate for the July 10 bypoll. Other parties were yet to name their nominees. The nomination process for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West had started on July 14.

The last date for filing nominations is June 21. While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 26. Sheetal Angural, who was Jalandhar West MLA, had tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the BJP. His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.

Related Topics

Punjab / state politics / politics / politics (general) / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.