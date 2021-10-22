Punjab to host investors’ summit on Oct. 26, 27

CHANDIGARH

22 October 2021 05:47 IST

CM urges industrialists to avail sops to set up ventures in State

Punjab is organising the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit (PPIS) on October 26 and 27, an event aimed to provide a platform to experience the success story of Punjab and explore investment opportunities offered by the State.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for the summit and directed all stakeholders, especially the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, to leave no stone unturned in ensuring effective showcasing of the State’s upward industrial growth.

The Chief Minister exhorted the leading champions of the industry from across the country to avail the pro-investor facilities and incentives to set up their ventures in Punjab.

Advertising

Advertising

CEO, Invest Punjab, Rajat Agarwal said that guided by the ‘business first’ philosophy, it is Punjab’s endeavour to provide a truly non-intrusive environment to businesses, where they have full freedom to do business and the Government only acts a facilitator.

“The State is committed to building a conducive and sustainable environment to boost industrial activity and creating ample entrepreneurial opportunities”, he said.