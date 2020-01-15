National

Punjab to go by the will of the House on CAA, NRC, NPR

more-in

The Punjab government on Tuesday unanimously decided to go by the will of the House on the way forward on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

During an informal discussion after the Cabinet meeting, it expressed concern over the implications of the three and was of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the 2-day special session of the Assembly on January 16-17, an official statement said.

The statement said the Cabinet would finalise its strategy in accordance with the recommendation of the House, it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
population and census
Punjab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 6:17:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/punjab-to-go-by-the-will-of-the-house-on-caa-nrc-npr/article30568879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY