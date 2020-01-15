Punjab to go by the will of the House on CAA, NRC, NPR

The Punjab government on Tuesday unanimously decided to go by the will of the House on the way forward on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
During an informal discussion after the Cabinet meeting, it expressed concern over the implications of the three and was of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the 2-day special session of the Assembly on January 16-17, an official statement said.
The statement said the Cabinet would finalise its strategy in accordance with the recommendation of the House, it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.