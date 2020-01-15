Punjab to go by the will of the House on CAA, NRC, NPR

The Punjab government on Tuesday unanimously decided to go by the will of the House on the way forward on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

During an informal discussion after the Cabinet meeting, it expressed concern over the implications of the three and was of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the 2-day special session of the Assembly on January 16-17, an official statement said.

The statement said the Cabinet would finalise its strategy in accordance with the recommendation of the House, it added.