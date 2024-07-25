GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Punjab to boycott NITI Aayog meeting; Akali Dal terms it ‘suicidal’

‘Union govt. pursuing political vendetta against non-BJP-ruled States’

Published - July 25, 2024 08:42 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Bhagwant Mann said the decision to skip the meeting was taken after the Union Budget failed to allocate funds to Punjab, despite the State’s significant contributions to the nation. File

Bhagwant Mann said the decision to skip the meeting was taken after the Union Budget failed to allocate funds to Punjab, despite the State’s significant contributions to the nation. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Accusing the Centre of ignoring Punjab in the Union Budget, Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced his government’s decision to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting slated for July 27.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), however, condemned Mr. Mann’s decision, terming it “suicidal for the interests of Punjab”.

The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka have already decided to boycott the NITI Aayog‘s ninth Governing Council meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Budget 2024: Upset at Budget, Stalin to boycott PM’s NITI Aayog meet

‘India’s food bowl’

Mr. Mann said the decision to skip the meeting was taken after the Union Budget failed to allocate funds to Punjab, despite the State’s significant contributions to the nation. He accused the Central government of resorting to a political vendetta against non-BJP-ruled States. Punjab, a major grain-producing State, was ignored in the Budget, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of providing ration to 80 crore people did not mention Punjab, he said.

The Chief Minister said his government would raise financial resources to make the State economically viable even as he demanded “special status” for Punjab. Pointing out Punjab’s contributions to the freedom struggle and its role as the food bowl of India, Mr. Mann said farmers of the State were ignored. He alleged that the Union government was withholding funds of ₹10,000 crore from the State.

Budget unfair to Delhi, Punjab: AAP; Centre spent ₹5.5 lakh crore on Capital in 11 years, says BJP

Hitting out at the Punjab Chief Minister, senior SAD leader Daljit Cheema condemned the decision to boycott the Niti Aayog meeting. “This decision has no justification and is suicidal for the interests of the State. The Union government has already discriminated against Punjab in its Budget. But the present decision of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government taken to toe the line of the Congress will further jeopardise the interests of the State. It is surprising that before taking such a drastic step, the Chief Minister has neither taken the State Assembly into confidence nor consulted political parties of the State,” said Mr. Cheema.

Mr. Cheema urged Mr. Mann to prepare a strong case for the State and perform his constitutional duty.

