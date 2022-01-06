National

Punjab sets up panel to probe lapses during PM Modi’s visit

Security personnel stand guard as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade got stuck on a flyover, in Punjab’s Ferozepur, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent CHANDIGARH 06 January 2022 11:24 IST
Updated: 06 January 2022 11:30 IST

The high-level committee would submit its report within three days, says an official statement.

The Punjab government on Thursday, January 6, 2022, constituted a high-level committee to investigate the lapses surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on Wednesday, January 5.

“In order to carry out a thorough probe into the lapses that occurred during Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee,” said an official statement.

PM Modi's security lapse | No democracy left in Punjab, says BJP

The committee, comprising Justice (retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma, would submit its report within three days, it said.

The Prime Minister’s proposed event at Ferozepurwas cancelled on Wednesday after his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes as the road was blocked by protesters near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Any lapse in Prime Minister's security unacceptable, says AAP
 

The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it “a major lapse in the security of PM”. It sought a detailed report from the State government and asked it to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

