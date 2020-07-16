Punjab sees 9 COVID-19 deaths

CHANDIGARH

16 July 2020 03:16 IST

Number of positive cases reaches 8,511

Punjab recorded 340 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported nine more deaths taking the tally to 213, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 8,511. The major chunk of the new cases, 80 each, were reported from Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 2,635 and 5,663 patients have so far been cured.

Advertising

Advertising