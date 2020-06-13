Punjab sees 4 more deaths; Haryana records six on June 12

CHANDIGARH

13 June 2020 07:22 IST

Punjab recorded 99 fresh COVID-19 cases on June 12 and reported four more deaths taking the tally to 53, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,986. The patients who died were from Amritsar, and Jalandhar districts. The major chunk of new cases, 63 and 12 were reported from Amritsar abd Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 641 and 2,282 patients have so far been cured, it added.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, meanwhile on Friday approved detailed weekend and holiday restriction guidelines, as per which inter-district movement will be barred except for e-pass holders, and only shops dealing with essential commodities and services will be allowed to operate on all days of the week.

Expressing grave concern over the spiralling Covid cases in the country, particularly Delhi, the Chief Minister once again appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms and mandatory wearing of masks.

In Haryana, 366 fresh cases of Covid-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of cumulative cases to 6,334. Six deaths were also reported in the State taking the total tally to 70. The active cases are 3,789 and 2,475 patients have so far been discharged, the statement added.